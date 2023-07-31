The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has made additional payments of GHS186 million cedis to credentialed healthcare service providers.

The July 31, 2023 payments have reduced to just ‘One-month’ debt owed to credentialed healthcare service providers.

Prior to this latest payments, the Authority paid GHs 471 Million Cedis to cover claims submitted for up to January 2023.

The Authority now makes monthly payments to service providers whose Claims have been vetted and approved.

These prompt payments to healthcare providers have increased their confidence and trust in the NHIA.

The Authority is committed to attaining 100 percent electronic claims management by the end of the year 2023.

The essence is to eliminate wastage and ensure prudent use of available resources to provide the best healthcare services to NHIS members and surely renew the government’s confidence in the NHIA’s fiscal discipline.

As a result of the rapid claims payments, the Authority launched a platform known as the ‘Sunshine policy’ to deepen accountability, transparency, and social auditing.

Since its launch in March 2023, suppliers of drugs to healthcare facilities and other stakeholders are able to log onto the NHIS website with privileged access to view payments made to deserving facilities.

This highest level of transparency has won the admiration of healthcare managers as a critical innovation.

Access to view monthly payments under the Sunshine Policy on the NHIS website has been given to all stakeholders with the latest being all Regional Ministers through Hon. Justina Owusu Banahene, Bono Regional Minister.

The Chief Executive, Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye has confirmed that key traditional rulers will also be given access to view claims paid so as to deepen their ownership, involvement and advocacy for the Scheme.