It was an electrifying Sunday evening when members of the Tertiary Education Students Confederacy of the New Patriotic Party (TESCON) gathered at the University of Professional Studies to swear in their newly elected executive body (UPSA Tescon).

This year’s swearing-in-ceremony saw a lineup of accomplished young politicians who are seen as role models on the student front.

Guest speakers included Hon. Farouk Aliu Mahama, MP for Yendi, Mr Jefferson Sackey, Deputy Director of Communications at the Office of the President and Parliamentary Candidate Aspirant of the Ablekuma Central Constituency and Mr Jerry Ahmed Shaib, CEO of the Coastal Development Authority among others.

The Special Guest of Honour was Hon. Abu Jinapor, MP for Damongo and Minister for Lands and Natural Resources.

Speaker after speaker reiterated the need for youth participation in active politics, assuring that the New Patriotic Party is the best political tradition that rewards loyalty and hard work.

Mr Jefferson Sackey encouraged the young intellectual base of the party to look at former members of TESCON and the Youth who had risen to high offices in Government and are contributing extensively to the development of our Country.

He stated that the Youth have the biggest stake in the 2024 elections and that telling the success stories of the Government is the only way the NPP can win the next election.

The Special Guest of Honour and Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Abu Jinapor, schooled the student on the rich political history of the NPP and its ideology. He encouraged the student never to give up on their political journey but to be focused.

He stressed that the Youth can be proud of the NPP tradition and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo- Addo because he puts the development of the next generation first.

He concluded by Congratulating the immediate past executives for the service rendered UPSA – Tescon and wished the newly sworn-in executives well in their tenure of office.