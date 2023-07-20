The DMV Party in the Park is back for its second year, and this year’s line-up is even more star-studded.

The festival will take place on Sunday, July 23rd at Joseph Hensley Park in Alexandria, Virginia.

Headlining the festival is Ghanaian rap heavyweight Sarkodie, who is known for his innovative soundscapes and haunting lyrics.

He will be joined by afrobeats-highlife crooner King Promise, who is known for his powerful vocals and captivating stage presence.

In addition to the headliners, the festival will feature a plethora of talented DJs from various genres, including Afrobeats, Amapiano, hip-hop, electronic, and alternative rock. Attendees can expect performances by sensational figures in the disk jockey fraternity, such as DJ Rozay, DJ Teabee, DJ Akuaa, DJ Aroma, DJ K.O, DJ Blast, DJ MicSmith, DJ Mix Master Berto and many others.

Apart from the musical performances, the festival will feature immersive art installations, culinary delights, games, and a vibrant atmosphere. This is sure to be a truly unique experience for festival-goers.