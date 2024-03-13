Ghanaian musicians, King Promise and Shatta Wale have been confirmed as the headline acts for the opening ceremony of the 13th African Games, slated to take place at the Legon Stadium in Accra on Friday, March 8, 2024.

Commencing at 3 pm, the event will witness the dynamic performances of the “Ayoo” hitmaker and the renowned “Terminator” song creator as they take centre stage to inaugurate the games.

Anticipated to deliver electrifying performances, the duo is set to ignite the tournament with their repertoire of hit songs, promising an unforgettable start to the festivities.

Scheduled from March 8, 2024, to March 23, 2024, the 13th African Games are poised to showcase sporting excellence and cultural vibrancy on the continent.