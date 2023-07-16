Citi TV’s National Swimming Championship ended on a high as young swimmers exhibited their skills in the pool in a thrilling and exciting 10-hour event.

At the end of the competition, Marlins emerged as the overall winners, sweeping a total of 63 medals which comprised 34 gold medals, 19 silver and 10 bronze in both the male and female categories.

Legon Sharks came second with 41 medals and Torpedo Swimming Club grabbed 16 medals in all.

Speaking at the end of the competition, the President of the Ghana Swimming Association, Delphina Quaye expressed gratitude to Citi TV/Citi FM for collaborating with them to give the swimmers the chance to compete at the highest level.

The head of sports at Citi TV/FM, Benjamin Nketsia highlighted that the reason behind this event was to throw light on swimming as one of the most organised sporting disciplines in the country and also help promote it.

The maiden edition of the National Swimming Championship was held at the Burma Camp Sports Complex on Sunday, July 16, 2023.