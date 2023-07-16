Ghanaian trap rapper Gambo returned to Ghana on Saturday, July 15, 2023, to a rousing welcome from his fans.

The award-winning musician was met by hundreds of supporters at the Kotoka International Airport, where they danced, sang, and cheered his arrival.

Gambo returned from a six-month tour of the United States, where he performed in cities including Los Angeles, New York, and Washington, D.C.

He also recorded his latest single, “Cut Soap,” with Nigerian music maestro Goya Menor in the U.S.

The song has been a hit in Ghana and Nigeria, and it recently reached number one on the iTunes charts in Nigeria.

Known in real life as Bashir Annan, Gambo is the first artist signed to “Blackson Management,” a new management company owned by acclaimed comedian, philanthropist, and actor Michael Blackson.

Blackson announced the signing of Gambo on the award-winning podcast “Drink Champs.” in February this year.

Gambo’s rise to stardom has been due in part to his hard work and dedication to his craft. He is a winner of the Ghana Teens Choice Awards and has produced some of the best music videos in Ghana. His work has been praised by international artists such as Jim Jones.

In an interview with the media at the airport, the fast-ring rapper called on other Ghanaian artists to follow his lead and promote their music outside of Ghana. He said that it is important for Ghanaian artists to get their music heard by a global audience.

He thanked his fans and the media for their support over the years, stressing that he is excited to continue his musical journey.

Watch his triumphant arrival below: