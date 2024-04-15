The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has announced the commencement of a comprehensive maintenance project for the cooling systems within Terminal 3 at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

The primary goal of this initiative is to tackle condensation issues that have led to leakages.

It is also to improve the overall efficiency of the cooling systems in the terminal.

The maintenance works will be executed in multiple phases, carefully scheduled to minimize inconvenience for passengers and stakeholders operating within the terminal.

GACL emphasizes the importance of public support and cooperation as they endeavor to uphold and enhance the facilities at the airport.

The public would be kept informed of the progress of the works and its completion.

Earlier in February, the GACL undertook repair works on the ceilings at Terminal 3 of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) to address condensation of air condition pipes, which caused the pipes to drip onto the ceiling.