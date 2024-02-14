After previously holding meetings with legendary American icons like, Jermaine Dupri, Timberland and Jim Jones who is confirmed to be on the Remix of GAMBO’s hit Record DRIP, along with other music executives, award-winning Ghanaian Afrobeats artiste and rapper, Bashir Annan better known as Gambo had a fruitful networking session with US rap icon, actor and entrepreneur, Snoop Dogg.

During the meeting, Gambo, the ‘Cut Soap’ crooner briefed Snoop Dogg about his upcoming musical album which he is currently recording in the United States.

Snoop Dogg was impressed by the hard work Gambo had been putting into his music career, encouraging the ‘Settle’ singer to keep pushing and going beyond the limits.

The founder of Doggy Style Records and Owner of Death Row Records then hinted that he would be visiting Ghana soon.

Amazingly, Gambo who has very well committed his illustrious music career to marketing the positive side of Ghana internationally to promote tourism and diaspora investment, seized the opportunity to teach Snoop Dogg Twi, the Akan language so he can easily communicate with Ghanaians in the local dialect when he visits Ghana.

The brief teaching session was truly a fun experience for Snoop Dogg as he learned a few Twi words including Akwaaba (welcome).

The meeting between Gambo and Snoop Dogg took place in Los Angeles, California on the sidelines of the African pre-Grammy Awards Global Affairs event.

The Global Affairs is an event originated by the CEO of All We Do Is Work, Mr Terry Williams and presented by Godfather Entertainment with CEO Michael Harris the co-founder of Death Roll Records.

Watch the video below