Supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Awutu Senya West constituency have clashed over the construction of a bridge at the Awutu Akomatom community.

According to the constituency chairman of the NPP, Paul Aidoo, the residents of the community requested the construction of a bridge when the NPP’s parliamentary candidate, Eugene Arhin, visited.

The NDC, on the other hand, sai they also engaged with the community last week regarding the construction of the bridge, and the MP, Gizella Tetteh Agbotui, made commitments in the form of cement to commence its construction this week, only to see supporters of the NPP’s parliamentary candidate encroach on the area to also commence construction.

The timely intervention of the police prevented the matter from escalating further.

“We came here on Sunday to campaign in the community, and they told us that they needed a bridge. We began processes, and all of a sudden, the NDC encroached on the area. The people would have told us that the NDC had promised to construct the bridge if they had indeed visited and made promises. Gizella Tetteh is the MP, and she has not constructed the bridge for them, but why is she promising to do it now?” one NPP supporter told Citi News.

“The MP Gizella Tetteh engaged the community of Akomatom in a community durbar and promised to embark on the construction of the bridge. She even gave the community 20 bags of cement, so I don’t know why Eugene Arhin is doing that, knowing very well that Gizella has started,” an NDC supporter also said.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! 🌐📰 #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital