The Greater Accra Regional Minister-Designate, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, has assured that the Regional Coordinating Council will assume responsibility to ensure that the stalled Accra Sempe School project is completed.

Mr. Glover told Caleb Kudah on the Citi Breakfast Show on Citi FM that the project will be completed to provide the needed education for pupils in the area.

“The RCC [Regional Coordinating Council] will make sure that the project is worked on,” Mr. Glover said.

The Mankralo of the Ga State, Nii Adote Otintor II in a press conference on Thursday, May 9, pleaded with the government to hand over the reconstruction of the school to the traditional authority to ensure its completion.

The reconstruction of the project was commenced by the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) under the leadership of Alfred Oko Vanderpuije as part of measures to end the school shift system in the Greater Accra metropolis.

The aim was to turn the school into a state-of-the-art storey educational complex but the project has been left to rot after the previous government left office almost eight years ago.

Nii Adote Otintor II also accused the Mayor of Accra of not engaging the traditional authorities before executing developmental projects but Mr Glover promised to establish contact with the authorities for greater collaboration.

