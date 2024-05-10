The Youth Wing of the National Democratic Congress says the Supreme Court is partly to be blamed for the challenges facing the ongoing limited voter registration exercise.

According to the party, recent decisions of the apex court have emboldened the commission to act with no sense of responsibility.

The comment follows the challenges faced by the Electoral Commission at the ongoing limited voter registration exercise. Several registration centres have experienced network challenges making it difficult for potential voters to register.

In an interview with Citi News, National Youth Organiser of the NDC, George Opare Addo pointed to the actions of the Supreme Court in the 2021 election petition as one of the ways it has emboldened the election management body.

“The EC must register everybody who is eligible and is willing to register. The law also says that you should make the registration centres closer to the people. The EC is not going by any of those laws and principles.

“I blame our Supreme Court once again. Because in 2020, public officers owe a duty to the people they serve. At the end of a service, you owe it a duty to account for your stewardship.

“When Jean Mensa was brought to the Supreme Court, after changing her own election results four times. The Supreme Court gave her a leeway and did not let her stand in the dock. If she had been put in the dock like Dr Afari Gyan [former EC Chair] did…when you are a public servant after rendering services and there are challenges…you owe it a duty to tell us why those changes,” George Opare Addo said.

