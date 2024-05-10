A heritage railway and working museum risks closure due to “unprecedented financial pressures”.

Peterborough’s Nene Valley Railway (NVR) has launched a fundraiser to get the railway back on track.

Running for 7.5 miles through the countryside and city, NVR is campaigning to raise £300,000 which will help maintain operations, conduct essential repairs and embark on vital infrastructure upgrades and restoration projects for the railway’s long-term viability.

It said rising operating costs, the current economic climate and dwindling passenger numbers since the pandemic had led to “stark financial challenges”.

For the last 40 years, NVR has offered visitors an immersive journey through time aboard meticulously restored steam and diesel locomotives.

Michael Purcell, its chairman, said: “Nene Valley Railway is more than just a railway attraction – it’s a community of volunteers, a legacy, and a symbol of our industrial heritage.

“We are calling upon all those who cherish the heritage and charm of Nene Valley Railway to join us in this crucial effort. Your contributions will not only help us weather the current storm but will ensure that the railway can continue to inspire and delight our visitors and volunteers for years to come.”

Brian Pearce, from volunteer-led Railworld Wildlife Haven nature reserve, which is next to the NVR’s Peterborough station, urged more people and passengers to get behind the railway.

“I have been a member for 50 years. See how far we have come with the railway, with the museum. It’s a great asset for Peterborough,” he said.

“All volunteer-led organisations are struggling with finances currently, but we will pull through… [but] we need more people, more passengers to use NVR.”

