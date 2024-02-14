The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has expressed surprise at the summoning of the Ankobeahene of the Begoro Stool, Bafour Owiredu Agyarko Minta II, by the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council.

The summons stems from allegations that the chief endorsed the NDC’s presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama, during a recent campaign tour.

Daasebre Ofosu Kwabi Ayebiahwe, Otweresohene/Odau, and Okyeame Owusu filed a petition accusing Nana Owiredu Agyarko of engaging in partisan politics, claiming he brought the Begoro Stool into disrepute.

The petitioners alleged that the Ankobeahene endorsed Mahama while representing the traditional leaders of Begoro during Mahama’s visit.

They further claimed the chief invoked the gods against the “breaking the 8” mantra of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government and called for vigilance against alleged vote-rigging.

The petitioners want the chief to be destooled, his actions nullified, a public apology, and customary sanctions if found liable.

The Eastern Regional Chairman of the NDC, Mark-Oliver Kever, responding to the summons in an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Eyewitness News on Citi FM on Tuesday, emphasized that chiefs have previously endorsed candidates and urged their people to vote for their preferred leaders.

He also questioned the motive behind the summons, suggesting it might aim to instil fear or try to reduce Mahama’s growing popularity.

“Endorsements by chiefs, remarks by chiefs that suggest that one candidate is preferred over the other are not new. This is not a new phenomenon.”

“…So these are not new things; that is why it is surprising that somebody will seek to make a scapegoat out of this. We don’t know whether it is out of interest for his excellency John Dramani Mahama or out of fear that somebody is becoming popular, a particular candidate is becoming popular, chiefs are applauding him and yearning for his coming, and somebody may be shaking somewhere,” he stated.

