John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has issued a response to President Akufo-Addo’s call for Ghanaians to reject him in the upcoming polls.

In his retort, Mr. Mahama asserted that he had no plans of continuing Akufo-Addo’s legacy of corruption, misgovernance, and arrogance.

The NDC flagbearer stated: “Of course, I will not protect your ‘legacy’ of corruption, misgovernance, arrogance, ineptitude, bankrupt economy, increased unemployment, and pushing more of our people into the poverty bracket,” he stated in a post on X.

President Akufo-Addo, speaking at a mini rally at Doboro warned that voting for the former President would undermine the progress achieved during his administration and endanger the nation’s trajectory.

“This is our election year and the limited registration has started. Anybody who hasn’t registered and is eligible should go and register. This is because your right to vote is your power.

“Also, when the time is up for the voting, our job is simple. The person I defeated and my work since I took over, seems not to please him, I cannot hand over power to such a person. He will destroy whatever we have done when he comes.”

He added “I am pleading with you to vote for the person I have worked with for the past seven and half years. I have faith in him and I know that he will come and continue the work I have begun as Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.”

