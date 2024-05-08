The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has indicated that the withdrawal of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine is for commercial reasons.

The makers of AstraZeneca vaccines used during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, have announced that it has started a global withdrawal of its vaccines.

The pharmaceutical giant acknowledged the existence of an uncommon adverse effect known as Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS).

This condition, characterised by the formation of blood clots that obstruct veins or arteries, can manifest through symptoms such as unilateral leg pain and swelling, chest discomfort, or one-sided body numbness.

The complications associated with thrombosis, including strokes or heart attacks, can be fatal.

The company said the withdrawal was due to a surplus of available updated vaccines since the pandemic.

Addressing journalists during a tour as part of the COVID-19 Vaccination and Child Health Promotion Week/African Vaccination Week Campaign in various parts of the Ga East Municipality in Accra on Wednesday, the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye clarified that the reason for the manufacturer’s withdrawal was not due to medical implications but because of competition.

“They are withdrawing for commercial reasons in the sense that there are superior vaccines in the market.”

“And so if you are in a market and you will not be able to compete why produce something when others will go for some other brand,” he stated.

