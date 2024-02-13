Award-winning Ghanaian Afrobeats artist and rapper, Bashir Annan, well-known in showbiz as Gambo, continues to expand his so far glittering music career internationally, building valuable connections with top brass in the American music industry.

After previously holding meetings with legendary American icons like, Jermaine Dupri, Timberland and Jim Jones who is confirmed to be on the Remix of GAMBO’s hit Record DRIP, along with other music executives, the famous Ghanaian rapper recently had a fruitful networking session with US rap icon, actor and entrepreneur, Snoop Dogg, who is known in private life as Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr.

The meeting between the Vodafone Ghana Music Award-winning rapper and the legendary American rapper took place in Los Angeles, California on the sidelines of the African pre-Grammy Awards Global Affairs event.

The Global Affairs is an event originated by the CEO of All We Do Is Work, Mr. Terry Williams and presented by Godfather Entertainment with CEO Michael Harris the co-founder of Death Roll Records,

Gambo has been in the US for weeks, busy working on his first full studio album, following the successful release of his ‘New Era’ Extended Play (EP) which featured hit songs such as ‘Drip’, ‘Beautiful’ and ‘Settle’.

During the meeting, Gambo briefed Snoop Dogg about the upcoming musical album. Snoop Dogg was impressed by the hard work the ‘Drip’ rapper had been putting into his music career, encouraging the ‘Settle’ singer to keep pushing and going beyond the limits.

The founder of Doggy Style Records and Owner of Death Row Records, Snoop Dogg, then hinted that he would be visiting Ghana soon.

Amazingly, Gambo who has very well committed his illustrious music career to marketing the positive side of Ghana internationally to promote tourism and diaspora investment, seized the opportunity to teach Snoop Dogg Twi, the Akan language so he can easily communicate with Ghanaians in their local dialect when he visits Ghana.

The brief teaching session was truly a fun experience for Snoop Dogg as he learned a few Twi words including Akwaaba (welcome).

Meanwhile, aside from his series of high-profile meetings in the US, Gambo has over the past few months been collaborating with his fellow African musicians. During the end of 2023, he featured Nigeria’s Goya Menor on his street anthem, ‘Cut Soap.’

He went on to feature another Nigerian artist, Lade on his highly inspirational single, ‘Nobody’

which has so far enjoyed massive airplay and featured prominently in the digital and print media both in Nigeria and Ghana and entered the Ghana top 100 charts.

As a musician and also a young entrepreneur, Gambo strongly believes in the power of networking to create business opportunities and career development.

Watch the video below