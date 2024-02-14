Deputy Defence Minister Kofi Amankwa-Manu has expressed scepticism regarding John Dramani Mahama’s proposal to provide allowances for Assembly Members if he wins the December 2024 elections.

According to him, Mr. Mahama needs to disclose how he intends to raise funds to fulfil this promise.

Mr. Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), made the pledge in December 2023, vowing to provide allowances to assembly members upon assuming the presidency in 2025. He had made a similar promise in previous elections.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of assembly and unit committee members of the Ablekuma West Municipal Assembly, Kofi Amankwa-Manu asserted that Mr. Mahama’s plan lacks feasibility.

“He should tell us where he is going to get the money to do this. I come from a district where getting money to undertake certain key projects is a problem, and so to say we should go into our accounts to get money is a problem. Looking at the situation we have now, I think it is a bit difficult to get money to pay assembly members.”

