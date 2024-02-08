The Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL) has commenced repair works on leaked ceilings at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

The company in a statement said, the challenge stems from condensation of air condition pipes which causes the pipes to drip on to the ceiling.

But management has disclosed that a contractor has currently been engaged to begin works on the areas affected.

“It has come to the attention of Ghana Airports Company Limited, news in the press and on social media about certain areas of Terminal 3 at Kotoka International Airport which has leakage marks on the ceilings. This is a challenge management has identified and is working to resolve”, the statement said.

The works according to KIA have been scheduled in a way that will have minimal inconvenience to its cherished passengers.

Meanwhile, the general public will be kept informed of the progress of works and its completion.