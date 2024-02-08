Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast (UCC), Professor Johnson Nyarko Boampong, says the management of the school has embarked on several infrastructure developments to augment the infrastructure deficit the school faces.

The Vice-Chancellor, who was speaking at the 56th congregation of the University, noted that the school has embarked on the construction of lecture halls and theatres to augment its huge student population.

This, he believes, is also aimed at bridging the infrastructure gap.

He noted that although there are a number of stalled projects on campus, the school administration is working assiduously to ensure that they are completed for use by students.

“We have made positive strides as an institution to embark on an infrastructure drive. Since August 2020 when I assumed office as the Vice-Chancellor, a number of stalled projects have been completed. The completion of lecture theatres for students, coupled with the completion of other residential facilities, is meant to bridge the infrastructure gap. Most of our students are accommodated at other private hostels, and this has led to some of our students being attacked by criminals. As part of efforts to resolve the accommodation challenges, we have partnered with some local institutions to help build residential facilities for students,” Professor Johnson Nyarko Boampong said.

“We are grateful to the government, sector Minister Get Funded administrators, and other institutions for their support. Not only are we getting laboratories to facilitate teaching and learning, but we will also have office space to aid in our work,” Professor Nyarko Boampong said.

Chancellor of the University, Dr. Sir Sam Esson Jonah, who addressed the students of the School of Graduate Studies, urged students not to give up on climbing the ladder of education even after completion, adding that education is a continuous journey and not a skill.

“For graduates, I want you to know that you have come far by dint of hard work, but then again, I want to urge you to strive harder because the knowledge and skills you have acquired here are merely the foundation. Continue to build upon this foundation since education is a lifelong learning of new ideas,” the Chancellor said.

The Chancellor underscored the need for the University to collectively engage other stakeholders to ensure that the school achieves more success both in education and infrastructure development.

