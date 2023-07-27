The clergy, traditional authorities, and Civil Society Organisations are calling for the establishment of a National Moral and Integrity Council (NMIC) with a stature like that of the Peace Council.

According to the groups, the moral character of the nation has dipped at all levels, hence the need for the establishment of NMIC to curb social vices.

The groups believe that the NMIC will help in the process of restoration of generations of decay and moral decadence that Ghana has experienced over the years.

This was contained in a communiqué issued by the clergy on and other groups during the first-ever national development conference organised by Pentecost Convention Centre (PCC) from July 26-27, 2023 at Gomoa Fetteh, in the Central Region.

“The moral character of the nation has dipped, as evidenced in the increasingly inefficient leadership at all levels (such as family, Chieftaincy, religious, political etc.), degradation of the environment, lack of integrity, disrespect in public discourse, corruption, lack of patriotism and volunteerism in Ghana.”

“To achieve the total development and the urgent need to restore the authentic Ghanaian value system, we recommend and commit to the following: Establishment of a National Moral and Integrity Council (NMIC) with the stature like that of the Peace Council to begin a process of restoration of generations of decay and moral decadence that Ghana has experienced over the years,” the groups stated in the communiqué.

They indicated that in order to sharpen the moral consciousness of Ghanaians, a vigorous national integrity campaign needs to be executed.

They further recommended the setting up of a multi-electoral team facilitated by Faith Based Organisation (FBOs) where they will engage the National Commission on Civic Education (NCCE), Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), and other relevant stakeholders to actualise the National Moral Vision Plan.

