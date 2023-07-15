Crispen, a talented Ghanaian musician, has released his long-awaited debut single, “Happiness.” The single is a remarkable musical journey that showcases Crispen’s growth as an artist.

The single is a fusion of various genres, ranging from R&B to Amapiano, with a touch of Afropop elements. Crispen’s velvety smooth vocals and thought-provoking songwriting create an immersive experience that resonates with listeners on a profound level.

The lead single, also titled “Happiness,” has already gained significant traction on streaming platforms, leaving fans craving for more. Crispen’s ability to convey raw emotions through his music is truly awe-inspiring, and it’s no surprise that he has amassed a dedicated fanbase eager to witness his artistic evolution.

Crispen is signed to the Sky Entertainment record label. With his unique blend of soulful melodies and heartfelt lyrics, Crispen has already captured the hearts of music enthusiasts around the world. Sky Entertainment is confident that this new music will elevate Crispen’s career to new heights, solidifying his status as a rising star in the music industry.

Stream the song below