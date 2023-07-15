The management of the Koforidua School for the Deaf and Individuals with Intellectual and Development Disabilities (IDD) has said that inadequate infrastructure is hindering their ability to enroll more special students who have been on a waiting list for several years.

According to the school’s management, the lack of beds in the dormitory, inadequate modern toilet facilities, and food items are also hindering smooth teaching and learning.

These challenges were made known to Citi News by the Assistant Headmaster of the school, Morgadzi Daniel Kwami, during a donation of food supplies to the school by students from the Koforidua Technical University Faculty of Engineering.

“We have a challenge with the students’ beds. What we have are wooden beds, so we need metal beds. We also have a vocational department that we want to equip. We need materials like sewing machines. Our fence wall has been broken for about six years, which has made the place exposed to humans and animals. We need toilet facilities and dormitories that will enable us to keep the number of students we have and the more who will come,” he stated.

Mr. Kwami said that they would be grateful for help from individuals and institutions. He also thanked the students from the Koforidua Technical University Faculty of Engineering for their gesture.

A senior lecturer at the Koforidua Technical University Faculty of Engineering, Dr. Samuel Anim Ofosu, who noted the importance of these basic infrastructure, also appealed to the government, non-governmental organizations, and corporate Ghana to immediately assist the school.

“I would like to use this opportunity to ask everyone to come in and support them. The government is doing its best, but it requires everyone to come on board so that these people with special needs can be supported to be meaningful and applicable to society,” he added.