The Deputy Ranking Member of the Education Committee of Parliament, Dr. Clement Apaak says the reinstatement of the Adisadel College assault victim is a step in the right direction.

According to him, the move by the management of the school will help in finding a remedy to the matter and the ongoing investigations.

Citi News sources at the school disclosed that the victim after his recall is also undergoing medical treatment and has been assigned a psychologist to rehabilitate him and help him through the trauma he went through.

Mr. Apaak celebrated the decision which he said will positively help the victim recover.

“I am happy and many Ghanaians will be happy to hear that the victim has been reinstated and is being given some counselling because it is very important to help him because when we heard that he was suspended, we felt that wasn’t right.”

Adisadel College gained media attention when a viral video filmed in a dormitory in the school showed one student locking the arms of another and forcefully hitting his face against a metal bed, resulting in profuse bleeding below the victim’s right eye.

The video sparked outrage and concerns among parents, students, and the general public calling for action to be taken and all the students involved were subsequently suspended.