The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has denied reports that it had granted mining licences for lithium exploitation and production in the country.

The Ministry in a statement disclosed that though there are ongoing explorations for the mineral, the Ministry or any government agency is yet to issue either a lease or permit for its exploitation and production.

It added that the government is committed to ensuring that the exploitation of lithium and other minerals is done in a manner that accords with the national interest.

Below is the full statement.

The attention of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has been drawn to various publications in a section of the media, to the effect that the Government of President Akufo-Addo has granted licences to several companies to exploit Ghana’s lithium resources against the national interest.

These stories are totally false. For the avoidance of doubt, no company has been granted a lease, licence and/or permit to exploit, mine and/or produce lithium in Ghana. Various explorations for this mineral are currently ongoing, and the Ministry has submitted a policy proposal for the regulation, exploitation and management of Ghana’s green minerals, including lithium, which is currently being scrutinised by Cabinet.

The overarching goal of the policy is to ensure that the exploitation of these critical minerals inure to the benefit of the people of Ghana, the true owners of these resources. When approved, it will form the basis for all agreements, leases, licences, and permits for the exploitation and utilisation of our green minerals.

As the Hon. Minister responsible for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor, MP, has stated on a number of platforms, both local and international, Government is committed to ensuring that the exploitation of these minerals and others are done in a manner that accords with the national interest.

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources wishes to assure the general public that it remains committed to the efficient, effective and sustainable exploitation and management of the natural resources of our country, in the spirit of transparency, anchored on integrity and utmost good faith, for the benefit of the Ghanaian people.