A delegation from the ECOWAS Commission on Wednesday 19 July 2023 paid a visit to the Headquarters of Operation ENHANCED KOUDANLGOU co-located with the Headquarters Northern Command in Nyohini Camp, Tamale.

The visit led by the Chief of Staff of the ECOWAS Standby Force, Brigadier General Mactar Diop was to assess the operational readiness of the Headquarters. The COS came with some five other Staff Officers.

The delegation was accompanied by Brig Gen Dzandu-Hedidor, DG IPSO, the facilitator of the visit.

The delegation was received by the Command Operations Officer, HQ Northern Command, Colonel Frank Worlanyo Agbebo on behalf of the General Officer Commanding Northern Command, Brigadier General Matthew Essien.

They were later taken on a tour of the headquarters to inspect the equipment and other logistics to be used by the headquarters once it gets operationalized. They also inspected other equipment/stores at 3 FOC, Kamina.

Operation ENHANCED KOUDANLGOU would involve countries namely Ghana, Benin, Burkina Faso, Cote D’Ivoire, Mali, Niger, Nigeria and Togo. The Multi-National Joint Task Force would seek to dismantle and incapacitate Terrorist Armed Groups and Violent Extremist Groups operating along the borders of the aforementioned countries.