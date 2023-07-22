One of Ghana’s most respected musicians and pioneers of highlife music genre, Pat Thomas also known as “Golden Voice” will be the guest judge on the live performance of Voice Factory on Citi TV tonight.

This week, the contestants will be putting on a show with live Highlife songs that will definitely leave a lasting impression.

With over 50 years as a musician, Pat Thomas will be co-judging with Fredyma and Edinam Bright-Davis,

With his wealth of knowledge and experience, and his insights, the contestants are definitely going to be excited to have the legendary Highlife musician as a guest judge.

Pat Thomas has won numerous awards, including the Ghana Music Award for Lifetime Achievement.

He is a household name – thanks to his chart-topping songs, such as “Mewo Akoma”, “Sika Ye Mogya”, and “Gyae Su”.

His unique blend of highlife, Afrobeat, and funk has made him a global phenomenon. He is known and loved by fans all over the world, and his music has helped to spread the sound of Ghanaian music to new audiences.

The Voice Factory is a platform for talented Ghanaian singers to showcase their vocal abilities and compete for the ultimate prize of GH¢20,000 and the chance to become Ghana’s next music star.

The Voice Factory is more than just a singing competition. It is a celebration of talent, passion, and the indomitable spirit of dreams.

The contestants, Titi, Ernest, Jerry EL, Seyiram, AG Wilson, Princess, Bella, Manuel, Rigwello, Cielobee, and Kleos, are all talented singers with a passion for music.

They are also all driven by their dreams of making it big in the music industry.

The show provides them with a platform to showcase their talents and share their dreams with the world.

Voice Factory season five is powered by Citi TV with support from 97.3 Citi FM and proudly sponsored by Ebony Condoms, Nalo Solutions, Eddys Pizza, McBerry Twist Cupcake and Koppan Hospitality. It is also supported by LEENASH Beauty Parlour, Alisa Hotel and Makeup Ghana.

Don’t miss tonight’s episode of Voice Factory at 6:30 p.m. on Citi TV!