Residents of Adentan New Legon Baba Down in Accra are appealing to the government to urgently expand their bridge to avoid unforeseen danger.

They say the bridge, which used to be very wide, has become narrow, posing a serious challenge to motorists and schoolchildren whenever it rains.

A visit to the site by Citi News showed that the edges of the bridge have been washed away, causing it to shrink in size.

Speaking to Citi News, a resident who has lived in the area for almost a decade, Rev. Richard Amuzu, described the bridge as a “death trap.”

“I came to this area ten years ago, and when it rains here, it’s a death trap, especially with this bridge. It’s a disaster. When it rains here, the entire place floods and no one can cross. This has been happening for some time. So whenever it’s about to rain, the school here closes for the children to go home because they can’t continue with their teaching and learning activities.”

“So we are appealing to all stakeholders to come and save us,” he said.

The Assembly Member for the New Legon Electoral Area, Eric Tony Blair, said that although the expansion of the bridge has been awarded to a contractor, the bridge has not yet been reconstructed.

“We started in 2020. We’ve been to the Assembly. The Works Subcommittee was here, the Development Committee was here, and even the Education Committee was here because of the school. After that, I came with the Urban Roads Engineer. The MCE himself was here about five days ago, so everyone is aware.”

“And I must be very honest with you, it has been awarded, as the MCE told us. We’re just waiting for the contractor to move to site. And it’s been awarded since March. And I tell you, the problem this thing is causing here is not easy. Let’s say you go to town and it rains, you can’t cross.” he stated.