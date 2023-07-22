Iconic Ghanaian rapper Michael Owusu Addo better known as Sarkodie, in collaboration with TM Entertainmentz and Nayasa Entertainment, made history with an unforgettable concert at New York Town Hall, marking the successful start of the ‘Jamz World North America Tour.’

The event showcased Sarkodie’s international appeal, solidifying his position as a force to be reckoned with in the global music scene, especially after the release of his latest Afrobeat-themed album, Jamz.

Hailing from Ghana, the iconic Ghanaian rapper’s rise to fame has been nothing short of extraordinary, transcending borders and captivating audiences worldwide with his unique rap style and infectious beats.

The concert not only celebrated his talent but also highlighted the growing recognition and appreciation for African music on the international stage.

By seamlessly blending Afrobeat, highlife, and rap, Sarkodie showcased the rich diversity of African music, breaking cultural barriers, and inspiring aspiring artists to reach a global audience with their music.

The concert served as a vibrant cultural exchange, fostering unity and understanding among attendees from diverse backgrounds.

The event also featured Ghanaian living legend, Kojo Antwi, ‘Ekorso’ hitmaker, Kofi Jamar, Kranium, OheneTK, Trif3cta, and vibrant event hosts, Ini Cash and Kwesi Beast further enhancing the celebration of Ghanaian and African culture.

Sarkodie’s growing global recognition opens doors for exciting collaborations with international artists, bridging the gap between African and Western music scenes. The success of the New York concert paves the way for future collaborations and innovative cultural fusion.

In conclusion, Sarkodie’s debut concert in New York was not only a musical triumph but also a symbol of African excellence on the world stage. The excitement is now building for the upcoming stops in the remaining 10 major cities of the North American leg of the Jamz World Tour.