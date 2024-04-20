The final funeral rites for late Highlife legend, Kwabena Kwakye Kabobo popularly known as KK Kabobo will be held in Accra on the 15th and 16th of June 2024.

The dates for the funeral were announced at the One-Week observance of late Highlife legend which was held at the Police Depot in Accra.

The event held on Saturday, April 20, drew a crowd of mourners, including fellow Ghanaian music icons Abrantie Amakye Dede, Okyerema Asante, and Obuoba JA Adofo, who came to pay their respects to the late maestro.

KK Kabobo died after a long battle with liver disease on Thursday, March 14, 2024, at the University of Ghana Medical Center.

The late Highlife legend was a member of the Professional Musicians Association of Ghana (PROMAG) and served as a copyright management team board member.

He gained fame with his hit song “Onyame Ahu” and established his first band, Explosive Jets, in 1978.

Before his music career, he worked as a pupil teacher for two years. K.K Kabobo is survived by 16 children and had 5 baby mamas.

