King of Burger Highlife, George Darko, has died. He reportedly died on Wednesday, March 20, 2024.

The cause of his death is currently unknown.

George Darko gained immense popularity in the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s, with his songs remaining among the most timeless and enduring highlife tracks in Ghana’s music scene.

The late musician, known for his skills as a guitarist, vocalist, composer, and songwriter, held the title of Tufuhene of Akropong, bearing the stool name Nana Apem Darko I.

His demise comes shortly after the loss of another legendary Highlife musician, Kwabena Kwakye Kabobo, also known as K.K Kabobo, who passed away a few days earlier.

K.K Kabobo had been battling liver disease before his death at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC).

Profile of George Darko

Touted as the king of burger highlife, George Darko is an amazing guitarist and vocalist who brought a contemporary sensitivity to highlife music since the early 1980s.

As a youngster, he learned traditional dancing and drumming. A teacher, who built his guitar, inspired Darko to switch to the stringed instrument.

Despite continuing to be exposed to traditional music, Darko was enchanted by the music of The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and Jimi Hendrix. He recorded and released his first solo cassette, ‘The Reborn Avengers’ which was renowned for his unique guitar beats.

He settled in Germany, where he helped to form the Bus Stop Band. By their third album, he became the group’s lead vocalist. When the band disbanded in 1988, he continued to perform as a soloist.

His ‘Akoo te Brofo’ single remains a masterpiece and he is currently featured on the ‘Kings of Highlife’ compilation album