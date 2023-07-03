Former Member of Parliament for Ayensuano, Samuel Ayepaye, has made a passionate appeal to the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, regional and district police command in Nsawam to investigate thoroughly the killing of an Okada rider in the Eastern Region.

He further appealed to the IGP, to intensify police patrols in the Ayensuano District and other neighbouring municipalities to help reduce attacks on Okada riders and other residents in the area.

Samuel Ayepaye made the appeal after he visited the family house of the deceased Okada rider to commiserate with them.

A robbery gang on July 2, killed a 24-year-old Okada rider and bolted with his motorbike at Kwarfokurom near Nsawam.

The 24-year-old deceased was identified as Kwame Mensah and worked in the Nsawam area after Senior High School (SHS) to fend for himself and his family.

In an interview with Citi News, the former Member of Parliament for Ayensuano Constituency, appealed, “The police have started their investigations to ascertain the cause of death. Some suspect he was killed with either a knife or scissors. others also suspect he was shot with a gun. In all these, we will know the answers after the police have conducted a postmortem. We will know if it was a ritual or robbery killing.

“We are appealing to the IGP, regional and district police command in Nsawam to investigate thoroughly and clarify the suspicions and arrest the culprits. The phenomenon of Okada riders being robbed and murdered is becoming rampant and needs to be stopped”.

He further suggested to the police in the area to embark on programmes to fight incidents of Okada rider attacks.

“The police in the area should also embark on some programmes to fight the menace,” he opined.

However, the mother of the deceased, who broke down in tears while speaking to the media about the unfortunate incident called for justice for the family.

“I had a phone call and was told my son was shot dead and was lying in a pool of blood. I rushed to the scene with my brother, and before we got there, we were told he was indeed dead. My son is not a bad person, I appeal to the police and other authorities to help with the investigations and make sure justice is served. I don’t have any helper, they have destroyed my source of livelihood, I really need help,” she cried.