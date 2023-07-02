Some 1,790 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates in Zebilla in the Bawku West District of the Upper East Region will receive mathematical sets, pens, and other items for their upcoming examination in August.

The items were presented by former National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate hopeful for the Zebilla Constituency, Nelson Ndebah Ndebugre, to the Ghana Education Service (GES) for distribution to the candidates.

The items are intended to help the candidates write their examination papers more easily.

While presenting the items, Mr. Ndebugre urged the students to take their studies seriously so that they would pass with flying colours. He also urged parents and guardians to keep an eye on their children and make their education a priority.

Mr. Ndebugre used the opportunity to pledge his continued support for quality education in the constituency.

Meanwhile, the former parliamentary candidate hopeful has, over the years, made similar gestures. Last year, he presented over 1,000 mathematical sets to 21 junior high schools in the constituency.

On behalf of the District Director of Education, Mr. Akugri Mohammed Imoro thanked Mr. Ndebugre for his continued kind gesture. He promised that the items would be used for the intended purpose.