On 24th July 2023, the Ghana Climate Innovation Center (GCIC) celebrated the induction of Cohort 8, marking the beginning of an exciting journey for these environmentally-conscious entrepreneurs. Simultaneously, GCIC bid farewell to Cohort 7, the most recent group of successful enterprises to complete the Incubation program.

The induction of Cohort 8 represents another step forward in GCIC’s mission to support and amplify climate-friendly businesses that contribute to both climate change mitigation and adaptation efforts. These new businesses hail from diverse sectors of operation, including climate-smart agriculture, waste management, energy efficiency, water purification, and greening.

During the intensive nine-month incubation program, these entrepreneurs will benefit from a range of valuable resources, including expert business advice, personalized mentoring, technical training, grants, and comprehensive research analytics on market trends, competitors, and sector insights.

The event commenced with a warm welcome address from Dramani Bukari, Director of Partnerships, Entrepreneurship, and Investments at GCIC. This was followed by a farewell and congratulatory message from Ruka Sanusi, the Executive Director of GCIC. In her speech, Ruka commended Cohort 7 for their outstanding achievements during their incubation period, such as saving 298,637.21MT in carbon emissions, employing 586 people, and serving 3,025,777.82 households. She also highlighted the individual successes of entrepreneurs in Cohort 7 and inspired Cohort 8 to surpass those milestones.

The graduation ceremony held a touching moment as Cohort 7 entrepreneurs passed on asparagus fern potted plants to their successors in Cohort 8. This symbolic gesture represents the passing of the baton to the new cohort, signifying the continuation of the mission to foster and grow green businesses. The tradition of presenting asparagus fern potted plants has become a poignant reminder for the budding entrepreneurs to cultivate dedication and perseverance during and beyond the incubation period.

GCIC, an Institute of Ashesi University, is generously funded by Global Affairs Canada. The event was honored by the presence of Shauna Flanagan, First Secretary at Global Affairs Canada, who took the opportunity to interact with the entrepreneurs, learning more about their businesses and the invaluable work they are doing for a sustainable future.

The event concluded with three presentations that shed light on the core pillars driving GCIC’s operations specifically, the School of Sustainable Entrepreneurship (SSE), presented by Dramani Bukari, the Director of Partnerships, Entrepreneurship and Investments at GCIC, Strategic Communication and Story Telling for a Green Economy (STAGE) presented by Juliet Buntuguh, Marketing and Communications Officer at the Centre and Policy Advocacy for a Green Economy (PAGE) presented by Yvette-Marie Ntrakwah, Associate Director, Business Transformation and Innovation at Ernst & Young (EY)

GCIC remains committed to nurturing and empowering environmentally-conscious businesses, fostering innovation, and driving positive change. With Cohort 8 ready to embark on their transformative journey, GCIC is confident that these enterprises will play a pivotal role in creating a greener, more sustainable future.