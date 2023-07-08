The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Yofi Grant, responded to an investor’s concern about the potential impact of Ghana’s proposed anti-LGBTQ+ bill on investments during an Economic Counselors Dialogue.

The investor raised concerns about the anti-LGBTQ+ bill’s potential negative repercussions on investment in Ghana, given the liberal landscape and global discourse surrounding LGBTQ+ rights.

Mr. Grant addressed the issue by acknowledging the dynamic nature of culture and highlighting the importance of negotiating cultural nuances to ensure mutual benefits for all parties involved.

He emphasized that culture is a constantly evolving phenomenon and drew attention to the differing cultural perspectives on various societal norms.

Drawing a parallel between the acceptance of LGBTQ+ rights in the Western world and the acceptance of polygamy in Ghanaian culture, Yofi Grant highlighted the importance of understanding and respecting diverse cultural viewpoints.

He explained that just as Ghanaians may question why the West does not endorse or accept polygamy, it is crucial to engage in dialogue and negotiate cultural nuances to find common ground that benefits everyone.

“Culture is dynamic, and in today’s liberal world, discussions about LGBTQ+ issues have become commonplace. Similarly, Ghanaians may wonder why the West does not endorse or accept polygamy, which is widely accepted in our culture.”

”It’s a matter of negotiating cultural nuances for the mutual benefit of all,” he added.

Parliament on July 5, 2023 adopted the motion for the passage of the Bill that has seen all 275 MPs in support.