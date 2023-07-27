Deputy Attorney-General (AG), Alfred Tuah-Yeboah has indicated that the government is committed to passing the Code of Conduct Bill.

“If government is not committed, I don’t think we will be wasting this time drafting a bill and going through public engagements. So, I am sure that the bill will be passed,” he added.

Mr Tuah-Yeboah was speaking in an interview with Bernard Avle on the Point of View on Citi TV on Wednesday.

He emphasised that extensive work went into the final draft that was presently awaiting the approval of cabinet after which it would be laid before Parliament.

“We have done extensive work on the bill. We have held public engagements; we have held a lot of discussions and the final draft is before cabinet. So, if cabinet approves the final draft, then we have to go back to Parliament for it to go through the process,” he noted.

Mr Tuah-Yeboah said that the bill dealt with lots of issues for which reason public officers were to be cautious of their doings as they were not just going to get away with everything.

“But I can tell you that if you look at the bill, it deals with a whole lot of things that if you think that you can just do things anyhow you should be revising your notes,” he said.

As such, Mr Tuah-Yeboah opined that the bill would be one of the good laws the country would ever pass.