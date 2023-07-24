OccupyGhana is calling on the government to liaise with Parliament to pass the Conduct of Public Officers Bill to help check and regulate the wealth of persons serving in public portfolios.

The pressure group in a statement said the President must summon an emergency cabinet meeting for the sole purpose of finding ways to approve the Bill.

These calls were made on the back of reports of some stolen monies from the Abelemkpe home of former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

The Minister caused the arrest and prosecution of her domestic staff who allegedly stole monies including $1 million dollars, €300,000, several sums of Cedis, and other items from her residence.

OccupyGhana said the passage of the Bill will help check instances such as the one Madam Dapaah finds herself in but “the Government appears inexplicably unwilling or unprepared to approve the Bill and transmit it to Parliament for enactment.”

The group urged “Ghanaians, fellow Civil Society Organisations and the media, to join us in this campaign to ensure that Cabinet approves the Bill and forwards it to Parliament, and that Parliament passes the Bill into law, all at the earliest times possible.”

