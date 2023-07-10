The Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson, has cited the MP for Adansi Asokwa who doubles as the Minister of Trade and Industry, KT Hammond for contempt.

Mr. Quayson has filed the necessary processes at the High Court, to get the court to punish KT Hammond for making what he deemed as prejudicial comments in an ongoing case against the Assin North legislator.

According to Mr. Quayson’s lawyers, Mr. Hammond in a media interview accused their client of being guilty of the case he’s standing trial for and stated that he will go to jail.

Lawyers for the Assin North MP argued that the alleged claims by the Minister are prejudicial and likely to bring the ongoing judicial processes into disrepute.

“That by the words of the Respondent which have been widely publicized nationally and internationally, the Respondent is violating the right of the Accused/Applicant to be presumed innocent as well as the right of the accused to a fair trial. That the said words of the Respondent are also in contempt of this Honourable Court as they are extremely prejudicial to the lawful process of this Honourable Court,” portions of the writ read.

The lawyers further argued that, “such prejudice undermines the lawful judicial process and may even bring the said judicial process into disrepute as it will create in the minds of members of the public that no other conclusion other than that pronounced by the Respondent can occur. That the Respondent is brazenly usurping the function of Her Ladyship, the trial judge, in this court.”

Click to read the motion of notice of committal for contempt filed by Quayson’s lawyers