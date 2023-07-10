Adjetey Anang, a legendary Ghanaian actor, has admitted to cheating on his wife, Elorm Anang, both emotionally and physically.

In his book, “Adjetey Annan: A Story of Faith, Imperfection, and Resilience,” Anang writes about the trials his marriage has faced, including waiting over seven years to have their first child and his infidelity.

“I have been in very compromising situations with ladies,” he writes. “Yes, I have cheated on my wife before in the various forms that cheating could be defined as, both emotionally and physically.”

Anang goes on to apologize to his wife and the other women he has been involved with. He says that he is “deeply sorry” for his actions and that he is “committed to rebuilding” his marriage.

Anang’s admission of infidelity has come as a shock to many of his fans. The actor is known for his clean-cut image and his role as a family man in many of his films.

The book was launched on Saturday, July 8, 2023. The event was attended by a host of Ghanaian celebrities, including Nana Ama McBrown, Jackie Appiah, Martha Ankomah, Freedom Jacob Caesar, Van Vicker, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwah, Lydia Forson, Joselyn Dumas, Shirley Frimpong Manso, Prince David Osei, Hassan Ayariga, Gloria Sarfo, and many others.

His memoir is a candid and revealing look at his life and career. He discusses his humble beginnings, his struggles to break into the industry, and his triumphs. He also opens up about his personal life, including his marriage and his family.

The book has been praised by critics for its honesty and its insights into the Ghanaian film industry.