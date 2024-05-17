Effective 30th June 2024, 65 registered professional bodies including the Ghana Bar Association and the Ghana Journalists Association risk having their membership being struck out from the national register of companies for failing to submit their annual accounts and update their certificate of membership.

According to the Office of the Registrar of Companies (ORC), it has initiated legal proceedings to that effect explaining that this action has become necessary due to non-compliance with Section 16 of the Professional Bodies Registration Act 1973.

A statement issued on May 13 noted that “the exercise has become imperative due to failure by these Professional Bodies to file their Annual Accounts and update their Certificate of Membership in accordance with Section 16 of the Professional Bodies Registration Act, 1973, NRCD 143 with the Registrar of Professional Bodies.”

“Following a meeting with the Executive Council Members of all registered Professional Bodies, the Registrar of Companies (ROC) who is the regulator of Professional Bodies, directed those who had been in default for more than two years and had not updated their members’ certification to do so by the end of December 2023 or risk their name being struck off the Professional Bodies Register in accordance with section 11(b) of the Professional Bodies Act 1973(NRCD 143).

Currently, Sixty-Five (65) out of Ninety-Two (91) registered Professional Bodies (PBs) have not complied with the directive of the Registrar of Professional Bodies to renew their Professional Bodies Certificates and that of their members and therefore have been found to be in default,” it added.

The ORC, however, noted that professional bodies in default can still be in good standing if they file their Annual Accounts by 30th June 2024 being the deadline for the submission of Annual Returns to the Registrar of Professional Bodies.

The filing should be accompanied by a copy of the Audited Accounts of the Body, an updated list of its Members and any changes made to its Constitution before the removal of defaulters from the Register which commences at the end of June 2024 in accordance with section 15 (1)(2) and 16(1)(2).

Despite the above, the Office of the Registrar of Companies said it will continue its rigorous sensitization and public education on the need for registered Professional Bodies to be in good standing with the Office of the Registrar of Companies.

Please find attached the list of sixty-five (65) registered Professional Bodies in default as at 22nd April, 2024.