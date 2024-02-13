Rainbow Productions is proud to announce the upcoming release of their debut feature film production ‘EVOR.’

This compelling drama, inspired by real-life events, explores the profound impact of domestic abuse and the complexities faced by those affected.

‘EVOR’ delves into the story of Dela who is facing a potential 20-year prison sentence. Dela’s story delves into the years of physical, emotional, and psychological abuse endured by the person who was supposed to love her.

The film unfolds from the crime scene, unravelling the layers of their love story to the tumultuous incidents of abuse, including the loss of a child and infidelity.

“EVOR” sheds light on Dela’s futile attempts to seek help from family, friends, the church, and the police, leading to the culmination of that fateful day. The film serves as a poignant exploration of societal failure in intervening during years of unchecked abuse.

Speaking to the press, producer and actor Sitsofe Tsikor expressed, “EVOR is a work of art that we have put our hearts and backs into. We have made a film that would go a long way to change people’s thoughts, and we can’t wait for you all to see it….Do make sure you see it when it’s released, and it would be worth your time.”

The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast of Ghanaian talents, including Adjetey Anang, Brian Angels, Fred Amugi, Pascaline Edwards, Abeiku Santana, Myna Otoo, Naa Ashokor Mensah-Doku, and other equally talented individuals.

‘EVOR’ is set to premiere at the Silverbird Cinemas on Wednesday, March 6, 2023. Tickets are on sale for 100ghc with showing times at 7 pm and 9 pm.

‘EVOR’ has already secured an official selection at this year’s edition of The African Film Festival (TAFF).

Celebrating its 9th year, TAFF honours films and arts that promote African culture, address issues affecting Africa and people of African descent or explore African landmarks and historic leaders.