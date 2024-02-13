In a surprising turn of events, Members of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong and Sylvester Tetteh have managed to reconcile following a heated confrontation within the parliamentary chambers.

The incident, which initially sparked concerns of a brewing conflict, has now taken a positive twist as the two politicians set aside their differences after the swift intervention of the majority leadership.

The clash occurred during what appeared to be a routine exchange of pleasantries when Sylvester Tetteh, the MP for Bortianor-Ngleshie-Amanfro, sought to greet Kennedy Agyapong upon his entry into the chamber.

However, Mr Agyapong, MP for Assin Central reacted harshly, leading to a verbal altercation between the two NPP MPs.

Sources close to the parliamentarians indicate that a closed-door meeting facilitated by the majority leadership led by Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo Markin played a crucial role in defusing the tension.

The meeting allowed Agyapong and Tetteh to express their concerns, leading to a mutual understanding.