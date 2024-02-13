A wave of love and remembrance washed over the movie industry as the iconic cast of “Things We Do For Love” gathered to pay homage to their beloved colleague, Vincent “Max” McCauley.

Vincent McCauley, whose portrayal of Max etched itself forever in the hearts of viewers, passed away on January 15, 2024, following a valiant battle against a brain tumour.

The void left by his untimely passing resonated deeply not only with fans but also with his fellow actors who shared the stage and countless cherished memories with him.

To celebrate his life and contributions to the Ghanaian entertainment industry, a poignant reunion of the cast of the popular TV series ‘Things We Do For Love’ unfolded.

Celebrated actor, Adjetey Anang shared a video on Instagram capturing the gathering

“Some cast of #thingswedoforlove reunite to bid Vincent “Max” farewell as we celebrate & thank God for his life.”Marcia, Enyonam, Kofi Nsiah, High priest, Killer, Lorenzo, Aluta, Shaker with Unco Victor(Yellow Cece)” He wrote

