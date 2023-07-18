Parliamentary business is in limbo as the Minority Caucus boycotted sittings to support the Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson for the fourth time.

Members of the Caucus disclosed their decision to boycott Parliamentary business on Quayson’s trial days when he was sworn in on July 4.

The members carried through with the threats and their actions hindered parliamentary proceedings with the Speaker, Alban Bagbin cautioning the Caucus that the action is against the Standing Orders of the House.

Members of the public including some legislators have also expressed dissatisfaction with the continuous absence of the Caucus from Parliament in order to show solidarity with their colleague who is facing criminal prosecution.

Though many appeals have been extended to the Caucus to rescind its decision, it insists the action will only be halted if the ongoing criminal case against its colleague, James Gyakye Quayson is dropped.