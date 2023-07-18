Mobile telecommunication network, MTN is calling on the public to be vigilant in order not to fall victim to mobile money fraud.

In recent years, many subscribers have complained about how they have been defrauded. These scammers trick them (unsuspecting persons) into believing that they are officials of mobile telecom companies and end up defrauding them.

Despite the many times such incidents keep recurring, people continue to fall victim, as they lose money on their mobile wallets.

Speaking at a media and stakeholders’ forum organized by MTN, the telecom giant stressed the need for the public to be vigilant and should not entertain calls in relation to their mobile money account.

“I am not prepared to listen to you once you initiate any conversation on my mobile account. It is just like your bank account. They are all accounts except one is sitting in the bank, and it is managed for me. The other is within my control. I manage it so, in any of these conversations, I am not ready to build consensus with you. Genuine or not genuine, I am not prepared to build consensus with you, so please let’s be a bit careful when people call and try to do certain things. Sometimes I feel we become a bit gullible by listening to some of these. Don’t entertain that conversation at all, so you don’t lose your money at the end of the day,” Simon Amoh, Senior Commercial Manager in charge of Trade and Sales-Northern Business District noted.

On his part, the Acting Chief Enterprise Business Officer, Daniel Asare stated that MTN is putting stringent measures in place to help fight mobile money fraud.

“Sometimes, you will find out that a SIM has been deactivated, but the fraudster knows that you used that SIM to link your bank or whatever, and they try to use the online to access it. (With the intervention we are coming up with)You can check and see that this SIM is deactivated, this SIM has been recycled so instead of Daniel, it is being used by Simon so go and get Simon. So these are some of the improvements we are bringing to help address some of the issues we have in the market”.