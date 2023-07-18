A Deputy Director of Communications at the Jubilee House, Jefferson Sackey is promising to win back the Ablekuma Central seat for the governing New Patriotic Party in the 2024 election.

Mr. Sackey who picked up forms to contest the seat on the ticket of the NPP says he will do all he can to win the seat.

The Ablekuma Central Constituency seat is currently occupied by the National Democratic Congress’ Dan Abdul Latif.

Speaking to journalists after picking up his form, Jefferson Sackey said the NPP will win the seat back.

“It is an energy to revitalise the base of our party and the ultimate agenda is to recapture the seat from the National Democratic Congress. Unfortunately, in the 2020 elections, we lost it to them. I can confidently tell you that we are going to do everything possible to recapture this seat in the 2024 elections,” he indicated.