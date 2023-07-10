Students in hostels at the Ho Technical University and the University of Health and Allied Sciences are still counting their losses after Saturday’s downpour, which resulted in severe flooding and significant damage to properties.

They are therefore calling on the government to as a matter of urgency come to their aid and address the issue of flooding across the country.

In interviews with Citi News, affected students recounted the incident and appealed to the government and its agencies to solve the problem.

A student who did not give his name said “All our items have been soaked with water. We were able to take them out and dry them, but we are still experiencing the water coming out from the ground.”

He therefore called on the government and its agencies to as a matter of urgency take action to address the problem.

Another female student recounted that the breaking of their hostel’s fence wall resulted in the flooding of their rooms.

“The whole place got flooded. As of the time I got home, my fridge was in the water, my mattress, laptop and iron,” she said, adding “So we plead with the government to put some measures in place to end this menace because now we have lost lots of money.”

Meanwhile, though the floodwaters have receded, the aftermath remains evident as shop owners and homeowners are seen on Monday morning tirelessly cleaning up the mess left behind by the flood.

The financial impact of the flooding was substantial, with thousands of cedis being lost.