The Ho Municipal Assembly has begun demolishing structures constructed on waterways within the municipality.

Bulldozers were brought in by the assembly on Monday to dismantle houses built in areas prone to flooding.

The decision to demolish the structures was made after heavy rainfall caused major drainage systems to overflow, leading to flooding in numerous shops and residential areas.

Some affected residents had to seek shelter in the homes of others.

Ivy Amewuga, the Regional Director of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), in an interview with Citi News, stated that her team is currently assessing the extent of the damage caused by the flooding.

She added that they are compiling an assessment report and taking necessary actions to determine the number of affected individuals.

“As to the causes, we realised that some people had structures on waterways, and it is the duty of the Assembly to ensure that those structures are pulled down and so the action will begin, and we will follow closely to ensure that those structures are pulled down,” Madam Ivy added.