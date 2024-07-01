The Ministry of Roads and Highways has initiated emergency repairs on the Atimpoku-Asikuma road, which suffered damage due to severe flooding on June 29, 2024.

A portion of the road near the police barrier caved in following a heavy downpour, as seen in a viral video on social media.

According to a statement by the Ministry on Sunday, June 30, 2024, the road has been opened to traffic after an intervention.

It explained that an assessment conducted by the Ghana Highway Authority found the 8.2m span bridge over the Fodoga River to be in good condition, allowing the road to reopen to traffic.

The Ministry is mobilising resources for emergency remedial works on the damaged section and is collaborating with the Ghana Hydrological Authority to improve the river’s flow.

The Ministry reaffirms its commitment to addressing road network challenges nationwide and urges road users to cooperate to enhance the national road network’s condition.

Find below the statement