The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr George Akuffo Dampare will today, Thursday, July 6, visit some police stations in Accra to assess the quality of service the general public receives when they visit the station for help.

The first stop is Amasaman Divisional Headquarters.

Accompanying him are some members of the Police Management Board. He will also visit indisposed officers in the various stations he visits.

The visit is part of the Police administration’s move to assess the general security situation in parts of the country and also how police officers offer help to the public.