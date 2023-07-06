Vice Chairperson of the Youth, Sports and Culture Committee of Parliament Eugene Boakye Antwi is convinced a change of leadership is necessary at the Ghana Football Association to save the dwindling fortunes of the sport in the country.

Ghana’s disappointing Group Stage exit from the ongoing U – 23 Afcon in Morocco has sparked outrage and discussions about the country’s declining standards in the football space.

Seeking a return to the Olympic Games for the first time since 2004, Ghana’s Black Meteors managed only 4 points out of a possible nine in Group A which also had hosts Morocco, Congo and Guinea.

Ghana also suffered group-stage exits at the 2021 Afcon as well as the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

According to Mr Boakye Antwi, it is necessary to change the leadership of football in the country based on recent tournament failures, the struggles of the Ghana Premier League and also Colts football.

“The way forward is that there has to be a massive shakeup at the GFA. The narrative out there about the operations of the FA is not reassuring. You may have an interest but dictating to coaches which players to field among other things.

“If these rumours are true then I am really afraid for the future of our football,” he stated in an interview with Citi Sports.

The GFA is slated to host its 29th ordinary congress on the 10th of July 2023 where a date for the next FA elections is expected to come up for discussion.